Jacksonville police operation ends with several arrests for soliciting prostitution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An undercover operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office ended in at least 8 arrests Wednesday.

According to police reports, the Vice Unit was running an operation at 4200 Philips Highway after receiving multiple complaints of prostitution in the area.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes were approached by several men. Officers then gave a takedown signal, and the suspects were arrested.

At least 8 men are facing charges of soliciting prostitution:

Leonardo Cristancho, 38

Kumar Speicher, 46

Roy Taylor Jr., 40

Ulder Alonso Zunzunegui, 26

Calvin Harris, 75

Gregory Hodge Jr., 50

Deandre Hudson, 35

Cedric Malone, 55

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has held multiple similar operations in the area over the last few years. One in December 2022 and another in March 2023. Each ended with seven arrests.

