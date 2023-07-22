Police presence after shooting at Car Spa on Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Car Spa on Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Drive.

Action News Jax Reporter Logan Mcdonald is at the scene getting more information.

Atlantic Boulevard is currently blocked off.

On the scene of the shooting, there is a white sedan is stopped on the road with bullet holes in the front windshield.

Investigator vehicles are on the scene.

JSO will be holding a briefing with more information.

