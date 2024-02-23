Police presence outside home in Jacksonville’s New Town area

Action News Jax is on the scene of a large police presence in the New Town area.

We obtained video showing an ambulance in the distance, a police car blocking the road, and men wearing gloves going into a house.

This is happening on West 2nd Street between Kings Road and West Beaver Street.

We’re working to learn what’s happening and will have the latest updates in this story and on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

