Police report shows domestic calls, disputes at home of Easter murder-suicide in Duclay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Easter Sunday murder-suicide in Duclay draws questions about the suspect’s mental health history.

Police said a 22-year-old shot and killed his father and little brother Sunday after an argument over a racial slur.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the victims Monday as Yaniv Grinberg, 45, and Israel Grinberg, 12.

The family said the shooter had a mental health history, but police were never called to the house on Preston Pines Trail because of it.

However, officers did respond to the address several times for other incidents.

Action News Jax requested calls for service to the address and found at least 20 total since the family moved in about five years ago. It included two domestic calls, three disputes, and three for a missing person.

“It was Easter Sunday. So, it was a lot. It was family day. So, it felt weird to protect your family,” Zoe Million, a neighbor, said. Her daughter was outside in the driveway next door to the scene of the murder-suicide as it happened. She witnessed the suspect’s mother escape after getting shot.

“It was very scary. I didn’t know what to do. The woman was very nice and I can’t believe that happened to her,” she said. “They’re just kids. No kid should know what live gunfire sounds like or anything like that,” Million added.

She said a big family lived in the home on Preston Pines but typically kept to themselves and were quiet. Police said a 14 and 16-year-old were also hiding inside the home at the time of the shooting.

