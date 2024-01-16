Police said body found under trash in Westside neighborhood, shot multiple times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip that there was a body located behind a building in the area of 5200 Hollycrest Dr.

Police searched the area and found a man believed to be between 25 and 30, buried underneath trash. They determined that the victim had been shot multiple times.

JSO said they also determined that the shooting took place in a vacant lot close to where the body was found.

Valencia Way Apartments Police respond to Westside for reported ‘undetermined death’ (WJAX)

So far in the investigation, there are no witnesses, ShotSpotter didn’t pick up the sounds of gunfire, and there were no calls to police concerning the shooting.

However, JSO did say that a tip came in earlier in the morning. They are trying to reach out to the person who might have made the call. The area is also being searched for any evidence that might be linked to the crime.

Anyone who might have information on this shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

