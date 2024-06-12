Police searching for missing Lake City teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police are asking the community to help find a teen missing since 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Skyler Woolum was last seen in the area of 929 SW Main Blvd.

She was wearing a black t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Skyler is 17 years old, 5-foot-2-inches tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Skyler you are asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.