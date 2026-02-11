Police: Suspect who killed wife, her daughter in Ocala killed himself during Georgia traffic stop

OCALA, Fla. — A man who police say shot and killed his estranged wife and her 4-year-old daughter in Ocala later shot and killed himself during a Southeast Georgia traffic stop.

The Ocala Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that officers were called around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired in the Marion Springs Condominiums.

Responding officers discovered that Nancy Bacon, 34, and her 4-year-old daughter, had been shot and killed in one of the units, OPD said.

Witnesses told police they saw Bacon’s estranged husband, 38-year-old Ralph Bacon, “leaving the complex in a dark-colored SUV with North Carolina license plates,” the post said.

Police issued a BOLO for Ralph Bacon and the SUV, and license plate readers found the vehicle was heading north on Interstate 95 toward the Florida-Georgia border.

Georgia authorities were alerted and the Kingsland Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, "during which Ralph Bacon shot and killed himself inside the vehicle," OPD said.

OPD said its detectives are at both scenes in Florida and Georgia.

Action News Jax has reached out to KPD for more information about its role in the investigation and is waiting to hear back.

