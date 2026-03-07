Police warn about distemper found in raccoons: What pet owners need to know

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Police Department is warning people about three raccoons in the Clay County area that have recently tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus.

This disease spreads fast among wildlife but doesn’t affect people. Unvaccinated dogs, though, can catch it.

Raccoons with distemper often look confused, move slowly, or wander during the day.

You might see matted fur, runny eyes or nose, or shaky movements. Unlike rabies, these animals seem tired, not aggressive.

Keep your dogs’ shots up to date and never feed raccoons.

If you spot a sick raccoon, don’t go near it; instead, call local authorities right away.

There’s no treatment for wild raccoons with distemper. Sharing this alert helps keep pets and our community safe.

