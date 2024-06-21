Police working to identify body found near East Beach, Saint Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police are working to identify a body found near a trail in the area of East Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The man is believed to have been homeless and there is no indication foul play was involved.

The investigation is trying to determine the time and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645, or can report anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.