Polling Location Finder: Check here to find your voting precinct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of campaigning, Election Day is here. Voters will decide who they want to lead the country and other federal, state, and local races across Florida and Georgia.

Around 8.2 million of Florida’s registered voters have cast their ballot since early voting opened on Oct. 21. In Georgia, 4,004,588 voters have cast ballots either by voting early or absentee by mail.

For those voting on Election Day, here’s a county-by-county list where you can find your polling place in Northeast Florida and South Georgia.

Florida

Baker County: Click here to find your polling place

Bradford County: Click here to find your polling place

Clay County: Click here to find your polling place

Columbia County: Click here to find your polling place

Duval County: Click here to find your polling place

Flagler County: Click here to find your polling place

Nassau County: Click here to find your polling place

Putnam County: Click here to find your polling place

St. Johns County: Click here to find your polling place

Union County: Click here to find your polling place

Georgia

Camden County: Click here to find your polling place

Charlton County: Click here to find your polling place

Brantley County: Click here to find your polling place

Glynn County: Click here to find your polling place

Pierce County: Click here to find your polling place

Ware County: Click here to find your polling place

