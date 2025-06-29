Ponte Vedra barn fire believed to have been sparked by side-by-side vehicle

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a barn fire Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Ranch Road.

Read: St. Augustine Police Department responding to man barricading himself in home

SJCFR said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames outside that had spread into a large barn.

The person living on the property told crews a petroleum-powered side-by-side caught fire inside the barn. They quickly used a fire extinguisher and removed the vehicle before things got worse.

They also released several horses from the barn and got them to safety.

The animals were checked out by paramedics but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Firefighters put the fire out quickly and confirmed no one was inside the barn or nearby home.

Officials say the fire started with the side-by-side vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.