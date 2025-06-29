St. Augustine Police Department responding to man barricading himself in home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is responding to a man barricading himself inside a house in the area of Lincolnville.

According to the police department, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police also said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

At the moment, they are unsure about the relationship between the two.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]