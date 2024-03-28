Ponte Vedra Beach home sells for over $7.5 million in auction

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — An oceanfront home in Ponte Vedra Beach sold for more than $7.5 million at a no-reserve auction.

The home located at 1263 Ponte Vedra Blvd. was sold on Feb. 23 for $7,589,900, plus commission for Platinum Luxury Auctions of Miami.

The auction was advertised for weeks on TV before the event.

You can view pictures of the home on Zillow.

