Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to host stand-up comedian Colin Quinn; tickets on sale this week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Brooklyn-born stand-up comedian Colin Quinn will entertain the crowd when he enters the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Fri., Nov. 3.

Quinn comes with a laundry list of appearances. From MTV’s “Remote Control” to SNL to Comedy Cental’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” he’s been described as one to not take a hint a bow out gracefully.

According to the event announcement, “Quinn has been on Broadway with Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short and Off-Broadway with his show Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New Your Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld.”

The doors will open at 7 p.m. for a planned performance at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Jul. 21 and range in price from $45.50 to $68.50.

You can avoid fees by purchasing tickets in person. Tickets for Ponte Vedra Concert Hall events are available for purchase at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Thursday and Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For more details click here.