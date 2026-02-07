Popular Atlanta restaurant, private club set to open in Ponte Vedra

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Yebo Beach Haus and the Lions Head Private Members Club will open at 301 North Roscoe Boulevard in Ponte Vedra.

The project is led by True Story Brands and Shark Tooth Dining, LLC, with construction set for early 2026.

Yebo Beach Haus, first opened in Atlanta, is known for sushi, seafood, steaks, and South African-inspired dishes.

The new location will also feature a wine list with global selections and award-winning cocktails.

Lions Head Private Members Club will offer an exclusive dining experience.

For more information, visit YeboBeachHaus.com.

