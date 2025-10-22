PorchFest brings live music and activities back to Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville PorchFest is making a comeback in Historic Springfield on Saturday, November 8.

The free, family-friendly music festival runs from noon to 8 p.m., giving locals and visitors a full day of live tunes, food, and fun.

More than 20 musical acts will hit neighborhood porches as stages.

The festival spreads across the southeast part of Springfield, from First to Fifth Street and Main to Walnut.

Besides music, expect food trucks, craft beer, art vendors, and plenty of activities.

Click here to see the full festival map and schedule of the event.

Organizers say the money raised will help fund public art in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

Find more festival details at JacksonvillePorchFest.org.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.