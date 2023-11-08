Postal Problems: USPS skips delivery at North Jacksonville neighborhood for months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s a service we typically take for granted. The postal service comes six days a week to drop off our mail and packages. But a neighborhood in North Jacksonville has to pick it up, after neighbors claim the post office refused to deliver.

Kimberly Anderson moved into Seaton Preserve in August. She said the complex delivers on every front, but claimed the only thing that hasn’t delivered is the mail.

“It’s just a great area. It’s quiet. It is a lot of first responders, night shift workers. So, it’s a quiet little community. It’s just wonderful except USPS not helping us out here.”

She gets her multiple sclerosis medication in the mail and the only way to get it is to make the nearly 15-minute drive to the post office on Busch Drive.

“It’s super complicated and the last time I had to come up here I went 4 days without my MS medication,” Anderson said. “That has been a nightmare. I did not realize how much I depended on the postal service. Especially for my medications — I can’t always get to a pharmacy. So that was a God send to have it mailed to me.”

An employee at the post office said it can’t deliver because not enough people live in the complex yet. Action News Jax reached out to USPS for a response. A representative said:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers in the Seaton Preserve neighborhood in Jacksonville, FL. The local management team has taken immediate steps to ensure regular delivery of mail and packages. Every effort is being made to provide high quality service to our customers. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com.”

After Action News Jax reached out for comment Tuesday, our crew spotted a mailman on the property Wednesday.

“I’m hoping with me stepping up and yelling at the top of my voice — I’m hoping we start getting our mail,” Anderson said.

