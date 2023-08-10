POW laid to rest 70 years after his death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Georgia man who died as a Prisoner of War (POW) decades ago, is now being laid to rest.

Seventy years after his passing, Army Corporal Dewey E. Rewis Junior will be buried with his family present at Wayfare Cemetery. A procession was held starting at the Jacksonville International Airport, through Callahan and Hilliard. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Guard escorted the Corporal through the state roads.

At 18 years old Corporal Rewis’ unit came under attack in North Korea. He was then reported missing and died as a POW. In 1993, North Korea turned over 33 boxes of remains to the United Nations Command. Through DNA advancements, Corporal Rewis was identified.

His family will hold a graveside service with full military honors at Wayfare Cemetery in Echols County, Georgia on Saturday, August 12 at 10 A.M.

