Power outage affects over 1,000 Georgia Power customers in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,100 Georgia Power customers lost electricity Sunday after a tree fell on power lines in Glynn County.

The outage was reported in the Blythe Island area, near Turtle River Park and U.S. Highway 17.

According to the Georgia Power website, the outage is affecting 1,193 customers. Crews are working to restore service, and power is expected to return by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Georgia Power says most customers should be restored by the listed time, and they will provide updates as they get more information.

You can track the outage through Georgia Power’s outage map.

