Pregnant woman shot outside Jacksonville music studio

Jacksonville, Fl — A pregnant woman is shot twice in the stomach during a shooting outside of a Jacksonville music studio in the Spring Glenn community.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the victim ahs non-life-threatening injuries. They did not update the status of her baby.

According to JSO the woman was leaving a music studio on Gibson Road near Beach and the Hart Expressway around Midnight when a brown van pulled up and two men wearing masks got out and shot her.

JSO doesn’t have the make and model of the van and no other suspect information was provided.

