Private jet makes hard landing at St. Simons Island airport, no injuries reported

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A small jet made a hard landing at St. Simons Island Airport on Thursday.

Glynn County officials said that at 2:36 p.m., an Embraer private jet arriving from White Plains, New York, encountered difficulties during landing.

The plane was said to have suffered a landing gear collapse on the runway. This caused the aircraft to stop in a grassy area.

Eight people on board, including two pilots, have been reported safe with no injuries. The plane did sustain minor damage.

Glynn County Police and Fire and Rescue responded quickly to the scene.

“We commend the quick response and professionalism demonstrated by the airport personnel, emergency responders, and the pilot involved in this incident,” Robert Burr, Executive Director of Glynn County Airport Commission said. “Safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.”

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

