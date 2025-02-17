Pro golfer brings the Genesis Invitational purse home to Ponte Vedra Beach

SAN DIEGO, Ca. — The PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational wrapped up in California Sunday, and one golfer is returning home to Ponte Vedra Beach with his second tour victory.

Ludvig Åberg, who recently moved to his new home in St. Johns County, went 12 under to take home one of the biggest winner’s checks of the season: $4 million.

The win was an exciting turnaround for Åberg, who came down with a “mystery illness” just three weeks earlier.

Åberg was forced to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Torrey Pines due to the sickness. He told the PGA tour he lost around 8 pounds in just two days during the battle.

Åberg scored four birdies over his last six holes and went bogey-free across his final 13, securing the biggest win of his career so far at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

The runner-up, Maverick McNealy, took home $2.2 million.

“It was a great, you know, a great fight. Obviously the golf course is tough, but felt like I was in control of the ball flight all day and really proud of the way I finished,” said Åberg following his win.

The tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods. Åberg says it was amazing to perform well in front of someone so important to the sport.

“Everyone who idolized him growing up, I was the same,” said Åberg. “I was watching Tiger videos on YouTube and watching every tournament I could. He means a lot to our game and to win this event is quite surreal.”

The two were able to shake hands after the tournament.

