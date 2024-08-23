Protest planned to save Anastasia Island State Park

St. Augustine, Fla. — Those opposing the Florida Department of Environment Protection’s Great Outdoors Initiative are planning to protest this weekend.

The initiative was proposed on Monday. It includes adding amenities like resort-style hotels, golfing, pickleball courts and disc golf courses to nine state parks, including Anastasia Island in St. Augustine.

The FDEP said the initiative would expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options at Florida’s state parks.

The proposal is getting a lot of criticism from environmentalists and visitors wanting to keep the park in its current, natural state.

A social media group, Save Anastasia State Park, is planning to gather outside the park on Sunday at 10 a.m. to protest the possible development.

And the City of St. Augustine released a statement on social media on Thursday saying in part, “The City has not been contacted by the State of Florida with any details of this project. The project will require a review by city staff for compliance with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and various sections of the Municipal Code of Ordinances. If the State of Florida is required to obtain approval for aspects of this project by the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, City Commission, or any other city board, then the State of Florida will apply to the necessary board to obtain these permits. The City of St. Augustine respects a fair and transparent process and does not pre-judge this development proposal before the State has the opportunity to present this project to the community during the defined public hearing process. To do so may jeopardize the integrity of the process and result in unintended consequences.”

The FDEP is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, August 27, to present its plan and take public comment.





