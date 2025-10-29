Push for protection: Cyclists call for more safety upgrades near Talbot Islands

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A popular cycling route near the Talbot Islands — known for its breathtaking views and winding roads — is now the focus of a major safety push after a serious crash left a local rider with serious injuries.

Members of the North Florida Bicycle Club (NFBC) say the April crash hit especially hard — because the victim wasn’t just any cyclist.

Mike Spino, a longtime NFBC member, said the man who was hit was the group’s safety leader — someone who always made sure riders were visible, disciplined, and cautious on the road.

“We’ve had some safety concerns out here for a while,” Spino said. “Then on April 22, a friend of ours — one of our cyclists — was badly injured when he was hit by the mirror on a panel van.”

“He was a guy that made sure we had our lights on, high visible clothing, and that we kept good lane discipline and took safe roads as much as possible,” Spino added. “So it’s sad that he was the guy that got hit.”

After the crash, NFBC drafted a series of safety recommendations and brought them to the Florida Department of Transportation.

“We went to FDOT — and they immediately did a speed study out here on this road,” Spino said.

In the months since, FDOT has added rumble strips, widened shoulders, and urged tougher enforcement to make the area safer for riders and pedestrians.

But cyclists say one crucial change still hasn’t happened — the addition of more warning signs for distracted drivers.

“We’ve asked the state to install ‘Don’t Text and Drive’ signage and ‘Bicyclists on Roadway’ signs,” Spino said. “That hasn’t happened yet.”

An estimated 30 to 80 cyclists ride this route on a busy day. Many call it one of Florida’s most beautiful places to ride — but for some, it’s also one of the most dangerous.

“This has got to be one of the most beautiful places in Florida,” Spino said. “And so we really enjoy cycling here. We want to make it safe.”

According to FDOT crash data so far this year:

Duval County has reported 322 bicycle crashes — 126 of them fatal.

Nassau County logged 20 crashes with 12 fatalities.

St. Johns County recorded 92 crashes, including 21 deaths.

All before year’s end.

Cyclists say those numbers show why awareness and infrastructure changes can’t wait — and why every driver who glances at their phone behind the wheel could be putting a life at risk.

