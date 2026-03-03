Putnam County lifts burn ban

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After about a month in effect, Putnam County has lifted its burn ban in all of its unincorporated areas, county officials announced Tuesday. “Residents may resume outdoor burning; however, we urge everyone to use caution and burn responsibly,” a Tuesday Putnam County Fire Rescue Facebook post states.

The post also states:

Only yard debris may be burned

Burning treated wood, household trash, or other prohibited materials may result in fines from the Florida Forest Service

