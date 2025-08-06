Putnam County mom arrested, accused of leaving child, animals home alone while she went to Las Vegas

PALATKA, Fla. — Jessica Copeland was arrested on Tuesday in Palatka on charges of child neglect and animal cruelty.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, where officers discovered a child left alone for two weeks and several emaciated animals in poor living conditions, an arrest report states. The child had been left without proper care while Copeland was on vacation in Las Vegas.

The investigation began when a detective was called to assist with a possible animal neglect case. Upon arrival at the residence on Songbird Road, officers found the home in disarray, with feces and urine present throughout, the report states.

Multiple dogs were found in various states of neglect. “Onyx,” a black Pit Mix, and “Chase,” a Black Mouth Curr, were discovered locked in bedrooms without food or water, surrounded by inches of animal feces, according to the report.

Hera,” a Pitbull Mix, was found in a cage behind a couch, also without sustenance. Other animals, including “Big Boy,” a Lab/Mastiff, and several small dogs like “Faye,” “Bella,” and “Kitty,” were living in the living room, which was covered in animal feces, according to the report.

These conditions led to charges of animal cruelty against Copeland. In addition to the animal cruelty charges, Copeland faces charges of child neglect for failing to provide necessary care and supervision for the child left alone at the residence. The child reportedly relied on others to bring food during Copeland’s absence, the report states.

