Putnam County neighbors alarmed after loud sound from possible military aircraft damaged properties

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors were left shaken tonight after what they believe was the sound of a military aircraft caused damage to their homes, including broken windows and even a shattered toilet.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident occurred about 30 minutes from the Putnam County US Army Reserve Training Center.

Neighbors were reportedly startled by the abrasive noise they said happened around 10:14 Saturday morning.

One homeowner described having their windows blown out, while five different neighbors reported hearing a sound like an explosion or earthquake that shook their homes.

“I thought we were hit by a bomb. I thought the planes could’ve crashed,” said Kristi Judd, one of the startled neighbors.

Another resident, Karen Diskeo, compared the noise to a jet landing directly in her backyard.

“The boom hit. And I jumped up to see what happened. I heard planes. I thought one came in the backyard,” she said.

The aftermath revealed broken toilets, shattered windows, and lights from the ceiling strewn across the floor.

“It was the most excruciating sound I have ever heard in my life,” one neighbor commented.

Local father George Jill shared his 9-year-old daughter’s terrifying experience, explaining how she was lying in bed covered with glass from her window.

“This is the shattered glass inside my daughter’s bedroom. She was in her bedroom at the time. The glass went on top of her as she was lying in bed. She was terrified,” Jill stated.

Action News Jax has reached out to the US Army Reserve Training Center for clarification on a jet being responsible for the damages. We are still awaiting a response.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.