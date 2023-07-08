Putnam County officials are competing to raise donations for dog food supplies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Fire Rescue and Putnam County Sherrif’s Office are having a friendly competition to see who receives the most donations of dog food supplies.

This competition ends on July 31.

The goal is to gather the highest number of donations of sealed dog food and blankets to benefit the animals at Putnam County Animal Control.

Here are the locations where people can drop off supplies:

Station 23 (103 S 1st St, Satsuma)

Station 11 (120 Orie Griffin Blvd, Palatka)

Station 7 (170 S. County Road 315, Interlachen)

Other pet donations such as cat food will also be accepted.

