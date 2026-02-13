Putnam County road closed due to smoke, poor visibility

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Keuka Road between West Strickland Road and Como Circle in Interlachen was closed Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

The roadway was closed due to smoke from the Pace Court wildfire. All other roads in the area remained opened but with reduced visibility, the sheriff’s office said.

