Putnam County roadway closed due to ‘zero visibility,’ school bus delays, interruptions possible

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Keuka Road between West Strickland and Como Circle is closed Thursday morning due to fog and “zero visibility.”

As a result, bus routes for Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School, Ochwilla Elementary School, and Interlachen Jr.-Sr. High School may experience delays or temporary interruptions in the affected area, the Putnam County School District stated in a social media post before 6 a.m.

“All other areas are open but there is reduced visibility. Please go slow and plan extra time,” Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post.

