Putnam County School District employee resigns amid mileage reimbursement audit

PALATKA, Fla. — A Putnam County School District employee who logged more than 30,000 miles on a district vehicle while collecting thousands in mileage reimbursements has resigned from his position.

Thomas Bolling, the district’s former Associate Superintendent for Support Services, resigned one day before an internal investigation was set to begin.

District leaders said Bolling drove more than 31,000 miles in 10 months while receiving over $6,100 in mileage reimbursements.

Putnam County Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency told the school board on November 18 that Bolling had repaid the full amount. However, records now confirm that Bolling resigned on November 30, one day before the district’s internal review was scheduled to start.

School Board Chair Phil Leary expressed his dismay at the news.

“I was shocked and extremely disappointed,” Leary said.

He added context about Bolling’s former role and salary. “The number two person in the district, from an administrator standpoint, making over $156,000 a year.”

Surrency said the district had already begun gathering documents and had hired an outside firm to conduct an impartial review. While Bolling’s resignation halted interviews, all materials were preserved, and the district has since strengthened controls to prevent similar issues in the future.

When contacted directly, Bolling told Action News Jax, “No, I don’t have a comment right now. I’ll give you a statement.”

After being sent additional questions via email, Bolling’s written response was brief: “I have no comment at this time. - TB”

Bolling is a Putnam County native who spent more than 30 years in education, serving as both a teacher and a principal.

The audit also revealed that 26 district vehicles had gone unused for over a year. Those vehicles are expected to be declared surplus.

Leary called the findings “just one of the most egregious things I’ve seen in an audit.”

A school board meeting is scheduled for December 16 to discuss Bolling’s former position.

District officials said new safeguards, including regular fuel log reviews and annual vehicle approvals, are already in effect.

