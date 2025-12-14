Putnam County Sheriff’s Office phone system partially down

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The automated phone system for Putnam County non-emergency services at the local dispatch center is experiencing technical difficulties Sunday morning. This is impacting calls to 386-329-0800, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

Due to these issues, calls to the number are not being routed correctly, affecting requests for deputies in non-emergency situations. However, 911 services remain fully operational and unaffected by the technical problems.

For non-emergency situations, residents are advised to call 386-329-0801. This number is a direct line to dispatch, which is also handling 911 calls and dispatching emergency responses.

Officials urge the public to use the dispatch line sparingly for non-emergencies, as it is primarily intended for urgent situations.

Updates will be provided once the automated phone system becomes fully operational again.

