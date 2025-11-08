Putnam County Sheriff’s Office retires three beloved K9s after years of service

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office retired three K9s on Monday, allowing them to live out their years with their handlers.

K9 Grace, K9 Bailey, and K9 Apollo have served the community in various roles, including search and rescue and therapeutic support for crime victims.

K9 Grace began her service in April 2019 as a puppy, working alongside her handler Lt. Merritt. Students in Putnam County named her and have been instrumental in finding lost individuals, including elderly people suffering from cognitive issues such as dementia.

K9 Bailey, a therapeutic dog, was sworn in to work with detectives and victim advocates, providing comfort to victims of crime, especially children and the elderly. Originally a shelter dog, Bailey graduated from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes College.

K9 Apollo joined the sheriff’s office in 2022 as a full-service dog, assisting in drug location and suspect apprehension. Known for his playful nature, Apollo has a penchant for cameras, mistaking them for toys.

The decision to retire these K9s was made considering their health and well-being, as they were getting older and had only one handler each, including search and rescue and therapeutic support for crime victims.

