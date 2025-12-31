Putnam County volunteer firefighter retires after serving more than 40 years

BARDIN, Fla. — Jerry Johns is retiring from Putnam County Fire Rescue after more than 40 years of service. He joined the Bardin Volunteer Fire Department in 1980 and served as Volunteer Chief for nearly 35 years.

Johns’ service to the community has greatly impacted Putnam County residents like Melissa Hager Holland. She commented on the fire department’s social media post announcing his retirement saying:

“Mr. Jerry, you have helped my family in the worst of times. You have been an amazing neighbor and friend. I want to thank you so much for going above and beyond. Happy retirement, you definitely deserve it.”

Johns’ years of service reflect his dedication to helping those in need throughout his career.

Resident Ed Killebrew commented, “Thank you for getting up in the middle of the night, on holidays and being out on the roads during hurricanes to make sure all of us in the community were safe ... Proud to call you my friend and my neighbor!”

Johns joined the Bardin Volunteer Fire Department in 1980, beginning a journey that would span more than four decades. During that time, he worked diligently alongside fellow firefighters, participating in numerous emergency responses and community events.

As Volunteer Chief for nearly 35 years, Johns held significant responsibilities in managing the department, training new firefighters and leading efforts during critical incidents. His long tenure has made him a respected figure within the department.

The retirement of Johns has been met with gratitude from the community. His colleagues and the residents of Putnam County expressed their appreciation for his unwavering dedication and countless hours of service, which have left a positive mark on the community.

