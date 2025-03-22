Quadruple shooting in Glynn County Friday night leaves one person dead

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department said it is investigating a shooting at an Apartment Complex Friday night that injured three people and killed another.

Police responded to The Retreat Apartments on Altama Avenue Friday after receiving concerned calls from neighbors.

Officers said they forced themselves into one apartment where they found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

At approximately the same time, two men reportedly arrived at a nearby hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds, while a third male victim was on the way.

Anyone with information on this active investigation is asked to reach out to the Glynn County Police Department’s non-emergency number at (912) 554-3645.

Callers can also leave an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

