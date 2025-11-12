Quick passing attack killing the Jaguars’ defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars’ defense has very much lived by the feast or famine philosophy this season. At their best, they are among the scariest defenses in the league, second in takeaways.

At their worst, they allowed six consecutive touchdown drives to Davis Mills and Geno Smith in the fourth quarter/ overtime.

Something that has particularly ailed the unit is their susceptiveness to being beaten quickly through the air.

Through nine games, the Jaguars have been used and abused in the quick game. The unit is facing the second most quick passes per game (21.6) and, unsurprisingly, allowing the second most yards (135.9) in the NFL.

The quick passes have been especially costly inside the red zone. According to FTN Fantasy, 16 of the touchdowns the Jaguars have allowed this season have been quick passes, most in the NFL.

While the pass-rush has no doubt been abysmally underwhelming, the allowance for these quick, easy passes has certainly not helped. The Jaguars have faced the 5th fastest average time-to-throw this season at just 2.72 seconds.

Allowing 22 attempts and 135 yards simply through the quick game, doesn’t give much room for the pass-rush to be successful even if they were playing up to their potential. Sadly, it’s the worst of both worlds lately for the Jaguars defense.

Tight ends have also given the Jaguars fits this season. As of Week 10, the Jaguars are allowing an average of 47.7 passing YPG to tight ends, 2nd most of any team. In addition, they have allowed eight explosive plays (Most) and seven touchdowns (T-2nd).

Top-tier receivers have definitely been a thorn in the Jaguars’ side this season, however, the tight end position has caused just as much anguish for Duval County. It’s been a problem for several years now. This season, it’s been even further exaggerated.

Without the takeaways, the Jaguars defense is very average and that might be on the optimistic side. Ranking 23rd in total yards per game, 20th in points per game, and 32nd in sacks just isn’t good enough to overcome games with one or fewer turnovers.

Finding a way to prevent the quick, easy passes, generating some pass-rush, and forcing takeaways is the recipe for success for this Jekyll and Hyde defense of Jacksonville’s.

