Quigley House to host ‘Annual Golf Tournament’ to support survivors of domestic violence

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Quigley House is hosting its Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, November 14, at Eagle Landing Golf Club with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament aims to raise essential funds for Quigley House, Clay County’s only certified domestic violence and sexual assault center, which serves over 300 survivors, children, and their pets each year.

“Every swing and every sponsorship helps us provide safety, hope, and resources for survivors,” said Jackie Krug, Development Director at Quigley House.

The event will feature 18 holes of golf, contests and prizes, a hole-in-one challenge, a raffle and silent auction, and a lunch and awards ceremony.

This tournament is a meaningful way to stand with survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Participants and sponsors can register or learn more about underwriting or volunteer opportunities by visiting the Quigley House website or contacting development@quigleyhouse.org.

