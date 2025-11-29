Rabbit rescues Georgia family from house fire

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — It was a hare-raising wake up call for a Dekalb County family Friday morning, as flames threatened their home on Woodacres Road NE in Chamblee.

Homeowner Erlene Rivera told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV she woke up to her bunny, Coco, thumping out a warning as her smoke detectors sounded off.

“He knew something was happening and he started jumping and jumping,” Rivera said.

Rivera said the fire tore through the back of her home, entering her kitchen, as she rushed to get everyone out.

“He was the first one that I pulled, his cage out with him inside,” added Rivera.

Rivera and her sister, alongside her 92-year-old mother, made it out safely, Christmas gifts in tow, all thanks to a rabbit who hopped into action before flames could spread.

Dekalb Fire personnel said they believe the fire started on the family’s back porch, the same spot where they had gathered just one day earlier for Thanksgiving.

Battalion Chief Keven Cavanaugh said the back of the home sustained significant damage on one side, and the kitchen had moderate fire damage.

“It appears they had a warming fire in the evening and had thought they had fully extinguished it on a wooden deck in a metal barrel,” Cavanaugh said.

Rivera says when they first purchased the home, they were renovating and discovered a baby rabbit underneath. That rabbit would eventually become the family pet, Coco, who now is also their little guardian angel.

