Raines Vikings win state football championship 23-22 in ‘Revenge Tour’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Raines High School is “Ichiban” once again.

The Raines Vikings football team won the Class 3A State Championship on Friday night in Miami in a wild game, 23-22.

The Vikings took down the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a “Revenge Tour” rematch of the 2024 Class 3A state championship.

The first half wasn’t too eventful, but in the second half, things got wild as the defense for Raines came to play.

Raines got a few picks, including a pick-six, to take the lead at one point in the game.

TJ Cole came in clutch with a walk-off touchdown for Raines.

The City of Jacksonville congratulated the team on social media, saying “Congratulations to Raines High School on your 4th State football title! Way to represent your school and your City - We are proud of you!”

Duval County Public Schools said, “Go Vikings!!! We’re so proud of our 4-time State Champions.”

