Raising Cane’s first Jacksonville location opens in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville now has a new option for chicken.

Raising Cane’s opened its first Jacksonville location on Tuesday. It’s located at 8308 Merchants Way, the company said in a news release.

The Louisiana-based chain said it prides itself on its “hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers, house-made Cane’s Sauce, premium crinkle-cut fries, buttery Cane’s toast and coleslaw made in-house daily.”

More than 400 people were in line to get their chicken fix by 9 a.m., and some people even camped out overnight.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in Florida with the opening of our first restaurant in Jacksonville. I’ve wanted to open here for many years and am excited the time has come,” Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves said. “ ... We’re looking forward to bringing that same energy and excitement to our grand opening in Jacksonville and look forward to serving the community and customers for years to come.”

The new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with extended hours Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

