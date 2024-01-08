Rally at Duval County Public Schools to return banned books back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new year means a renewed fight to return books to classroom libraries. Several local organizations rallied against Florida law Monday before the Duval County School Board meeting.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the law is aimed at transparency, but now more than a year later opponents argue it’s doing the opposite.

“It’s restricting access to already marginalized communities,” Casey Truglio, the co-founder of Rebel Readers, said. She’s a former teacher along with Kati Johnston and together they started Rebel Readers to return banned books to Little Free Libraries across Northeast Florida.

Action News Jax first first told you about their story last year.

Since then, DCPS has reviewed nearly 300 titles challenged by parents over the past year. As a result, 13 have been removed like Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” or “Forever” by Judy Blume.

In Clay County, 95 books were removed from shelves this school year alone. 55 titles have been banned in St. Johns County.

“Instead of taking away from everyone, put the choice in the hands of parents at their homes,” Johnston said. “Books can save lives. The right book can find the right kid at the right time and being seen in literature is really important.”

