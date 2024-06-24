Local

Record breaking travelers at Jacksonville International Airport

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville International Airport (Jacksonville International Airport)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 723,000 people traveled through the Jacksonville International Airport in May 2024.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Airport officials said it was not only the busiest May ever, but the busiest month in airport history.

The increase in travelers comes as JIA is working on a multi-million dollar expansion of a new “B” concourse.

Action News Jax told you the project will include six new gates, two new security lines, more restaurants and amenities.

The airport is also working to add thousands of additional parking spaces.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read