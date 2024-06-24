Record breaking travelers at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 723,000 people traveled through the Jacksonville International Airport in May 2024.

Airport officials said it was not only the busiest May ever, but the busiest month in airport history.

The increase in travelers comes as JIA is working on a multi-million dollar expansion of a new “B” concourse.

Action News Jax told you the project will include six new gates, two new security lines, more restaurants and amenities.

The airport is also working to add thousands of additional parking spaces.

