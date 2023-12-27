Recycle Christmas trees in St. Johns County, City of St. Augustine announces curbside pickup

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dry Christmas tree means it might be time to take down that decor.

If you’re looking for a local option to recycle your tree there’s a way you can do so in St. Johns County.

The day after Christmas means the gifts are unwrapped and the trash is going to the dump.

St. Johns County resident Joseph Salamone is making the trip with a full pickup truck.

“We recycle when we can,” Salamone said. “Recycle came today and our can was full.”

Studies show Americans throw out nearly three billion more pounds of trash than any other time of the year. And it’s not just gift wrap. Many also trash their trees.

“One option for St. Johns County neighbors is to drop off the real tree here,” Salamone said. “This is the Stratton Road transfer station -- one of five different locations across the county. They turn those trees into mulch.”

The county kicked off its ‘TreeCycling Program’ this morning -- and it continues through next Wed., Jan. 4. A representative said it helps keep trees out of the landfill and the mulch is used across county parks.

Repurposing, Joseph said, is key.

“Even wood! As you can tell, I’m a woodworker hobbyist and I recycle/repurpose wood.”

It comes at a time when dry trees could become a fire hazard. As needles quickly go up in flames if the tree isn’t properly watered.

The City of St. Augustine also announced on Wednesday that all holiday trees can be put curbside starting Jan. 10, 2024 for pick-up. They do remind residents that trees be unadorned. Garbage crews will take those trees during regularly scheduled yard waste collections.

The city also said it will host a special used oil and electronics community recycling event on Jan. 3, 2024, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The event will be held at two locations drop points: 25 W. Castillo Dr. (Francis Field downtown) and at 840 W. 16th St. on Anastasia Island, behind the SJC Parks and Recreation Office.

Outdated and broken electronics, such as light strands, will be accepted.

For more information about holiday lights and tree recycling in St. Augustine, contact Solid Waste at 904-825-1049, ext. 1, or send an email to recycle@citystaug.com.

