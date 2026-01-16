‘Red Bull Bandits’ arrested after citywide energy drink thefts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men are now facing multiple charges for a string of energy drink thefts across the city of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office credits the arrests to the work of their District 2 Patrol and tips submitted through JSO’s unsolved crimes page.

The first arrest in the investigation came on October 2, when officers arrested 35-year-old Robert Senior.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Less than three weeks later, a tip submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers led officers to 37-year-old James Perry, who was also arrested and charged for his role in the theft ring.

The final arrest occurred on October 24 when officers responded to a grocery store on Atlantic Boulevard after it was reported that 21 packs of energy drinks had been stolen.

Officers quickly located the suspect, 50-year-old David Bishop, and took him into custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators later learned Bishop had allegedly been committing similar crimes for months after being released from prison in June.

With Bishop’s arrest, the investigation into the group officers dubbed the “Red Bull Bandits” was complete.

Each man is now facing multiple charges related to the thefts.

JSO encourages the public to regularly check its Unsolved Crimes page at

Officials say community tips continue to play a critical role in solving crimes and encourage the public to regularly check the Unsolved Crimes page.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.