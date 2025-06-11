Red Bull Best Trick Contest returns to Kona Skatepark for Go Skateboarding Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kona Skatepark will reveal new park features and is bringing back the Red Bull Best Trick Contest to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on June 21.

The new feature that will be revealed at the park is a newly rebuilt concrete ramp.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Red Bull Athlete Alex Sorgente, X Games gold medalist and Florida native, will join skaters to celebrate the future of Kona.

A $1,000 cash prize will be handed to competitors with the best tricks, and the MVP gets an additional $250 and a trophy.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Go Skate Kona has the unique ability to bring the entire skate community together, along with friends and family. Skaters and non-skaters alike get to interact, enjoy the evening, and have another unforgettable Kona experience that they will reflect on for a lifetime”, said Martin Ramos, owner of Kona Skate Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The full schedule:

WHEN:

Friday, June 21, 2025

5 pm: Doors open and Martin cranks up the grill!

6 pm-9pm: Free cookout

7 pm: Mini-Ramp Bangers 4 Bucks

8 pm: Street Bangers 4 Bucks

9 pm: First Session on the Refurbished Concrete Vert Ramp

WHERE:

Kona Skate Park

8739 Kona Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.