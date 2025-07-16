Red Cross needs ‘Shelter Heroes’ to help during disasters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Red Cross is asking for local volunteers to step up and become Shelter Heroes.

These volunteers are trained to help during disasters by providing food, shelter, and comfort to people forced out of their homes.

The next training is Friday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 715 Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville.

Anyone can sign up at RedCross.org/ShelterHero.

“This is a great way to turn compassion into action,” said Christian Smith, CEO of the North and Central Florida Red Cross.

