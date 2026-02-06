Red Flag Warning issued for parts of NE Florida, SE Georgia, what it means, who’s impacted

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of Northeast and North Central Florida, along with a small portion of inland Southeast Georgia.

The Red Flag Warning is designed to provide land management agencies warning of potentially hazardous fire weather conditions that are imminent or already occurring, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Conditions include:

• Strong, gusty westerly winds

• Critically low humidity

These conditions can cause fires to start easily and spread rapidly. The following precautions should be taken:

Avoid outdoor burning

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Don’t park vehicles on dry grass

Secure trailer chains and equipment that could spark

Affected areas include:

In Florida, Baker, Inland Nassau, Union, Bradford, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Trout River, Western Clay, Northeast Coastal St. Johns, Western Putnam, South Central Duval, Southeast Coastal St. Johns, Western Duval, Northern Inland St. Johns, Southern Inland St. Johns and Western St. Johns. In Georgia, Southern Ware and Western Charlton.

