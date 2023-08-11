Red snapper season extended in Florida’s Gulf, congressman tours St. Augustine reefs for research

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Fri., Aug. 11, that Gulf red snapper season will be extended by 17 days.

The announcement adds every Friday through Sunday in September, Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day to the current season. According to a statement issued by DeSantis’ office, the 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.

“I am proud to extend our historic Gulf red snapper season and provide even more opportunities for anglers of all ages to see why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World,” Governor DeSantis said. “While Biden and his federal agencies shorten seasons and strangle fishing opportunities elsewhere, we’re showing what responsible, freedom-minded government can accomplish.”

The extended season announcement comes on the heels of Florida Congressman John Rutherford’s tour of local fishing grounds in Northeast Florida.

Rutherford joined a research team headed by the University of Florida, Florida Sea Grant and South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium on Thur., Aug. 10 off the coast of St. Augustine. The congressman toured reefs where data is being collected on the South Atlantic red snapper population.

For too long, a lack of good data has limited South Atlantic red snapper seasons and restricted anglers from accessing the red snapper population off of the First Coast. I am encouraged to see the cutting-edge science and learn about new methods that are being used to create independent assessments of the South Atlantic red snapper population, and I am confident that the data collected by the research team will help us better assess the state of red snapper fisheries and care for this ecosystem, without jeopardizing our state’s fishing industry. — Florida Congressman John Rutherford

Congressman Rutherford has secured $5.1 million in federal funding for the Great Red Snapper Count. This is a study conducted independently to determine different types of data on red snapper population by 2025.

Important research Congressman John Rutherford tours St. Augustine reefs to assess red snapper fisheries. (Congressman John Rutherford)

The research team said it is using remotely operated vehicles and fin clips to study red snapper. The fin clips are a way of identifying certain fish for eventual recapture. This helps in collecting different data including population count.

As for the extended red snapper season on the Gulf side, see below on the updated fall season dates:

September 1–4 (Friday–Monday of Labor Day Weekend)

September 8–10

September 15–17

September 22–24

September 29–October 1

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 23–26 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

“The Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy this recreational opportunity,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission executive director Roger Young said. “Being able to extend the season 17 days will allow additional access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

For more information on red snappers, regulations and a full schedule click here.

