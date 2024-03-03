Redthreaded receives over 70 sponsors to help fight human trafficking at annual Mukti Freedom Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local nonprofit Rethreaded hosted its 13th annual Mukti Freedom Gala on Feb. 24 to support human trafficking survivors.

Over 500 community members and business leaders gathered at the Glass Factory to raise money to help end human trafficking in Jacksonville and Florida as a whole.

The Mukti Freedom Gala is Rethreaded’s largest fundraising event of the year in terms of funds raised and guests in attendance. Guests in attendance raised money for the organization through sponsorships, auctions, raffles, shopping and donations. All of the money raised allows Rethreaded to continue fighting human trafficking into the next year.

Rethreaded’s Survivor Development Program offers career training, counseling, and care management to help survivors rebuild their lives.

This year’s Mukti Gala, with the theme of “Flourish,” began with larger-than-life floral decor, a champagne welcome and a photo booth. The program featured a message from a local survivor of human trafficking who shared how Rethreaded has helped her to “Flourish.”

“We are tremendously grateful to everyone who participated in making this year’s Mukti Freedom Gala such an impactful event,” said Rethreaded’s Founder and CEO Kristin Keen. “Thanks to the generosity of our Jacksonville community, volunteers, sponsors and donors, our Survivor Development Program will help even more survivors of human trafficking to flourish in the year ahead.”

Rethreaded had over 70 sponsors this year, including UPS as the presenting sponsor.

