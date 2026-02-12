Registration opens for free JaxParks Spring Break Camp 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is now open for the JaxParks Spring Break Camp 2026. The weeklong program is free for children ages 6 to 12.

Enrollment is offered on a first-come, first-served basis because space for the program is limited. The camp features a variety of activities, including fitness, games, sports, and arts and crafts.

Families can sign up for the camp through the city’s online registration portal here.

The JaxParks team will supervise all scheduled activities for the participating children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]